Bloomberg: The Czech projectile project for Ukraine is almost fully funded

The Allies prepared almost all the financing for the Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 ammunition for Ukraine outside the European Union.

This was reported by Bloomberg sources.

Arrangements mean that Ukraine could receive the ammunition within a few weeks, but delivery times depend on many factors, so they are approximate.

Latvia joined the Czech initiative today. Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds reported on this and added that it is important to support Ukraine.

EU defense and foreign ministers are expected to hold a discussion this week to agree on the details of the purchase and delivery of the shells.