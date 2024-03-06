Bloomberg: The Czech projectile project for Ukraine is almost fully funded

The Allies prepared almost all the financing for the Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 ammunition for Ukraine outside the European Union.
This was reported by Bloomberg sources.
Arrangements mean that Ukraine could receive the ammunition within a few weeks, but delivery times depend on many factors, so they are approximate.
Latvia joined the Czech initiative today. Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds reported on this and added that it is important to support Ukraine.
EU defense and foreign ministers are expected to hold a discussion this week to agree on the details of the purchase and delivery of the shells.
- At the last Munich conference, the president of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, said that in cooperation with Canada and Denmark , the Czech Republic found 500,000 155-mm ammunition and 300,000 122-mm shells, which can be delivered within a few weeks if the necessary funds are available. According to the Financial Times, Prague wants to raise $1.5 billion to pay for the ammunition.
- Germany, France, Lithuania and the Netherlands have already joined the initiative.