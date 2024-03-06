Germany will support the Czech Republicʼs plan to purchase 800 000 ammunition for Ukraine outside the EU

Germany will allocate a "three-digit million amount" for the purchase of hundreds of thousands of artillery shells for the defense of Ukraine outside the European Union (EU).

This was reported by the spokesman of the German government, Steffen Hebeshreit, Tagesschau reports.

At the same time, Hebestreit did not reveal the details of this decision. He also did not specify when the funds will be allocated.

At the last Munich conference, the president of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel said that in cooperation with Canada and Denmark, the Czech Republic found 500 000 155-mm ammunition and 300 000 122-mm shells, which can be delivered within a few weeks if the necessary funds are available. According to the Financial Times, Prague wants to raise $1.5 billion to pay for the ammunition.