Norway will allocate about €140 million for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine outside the EU

Norway allocates €140 million for the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine outside the European Union.

This was reported by the press service of the Norwegian government.

Norwegian support ensures full funding of the initiative. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre hopes that Ukraine will receive a large amount of ammunition as soon as possible.

At the last Munich conference, the president of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel informed that in cooperation with Canada and Denmark, the Czech Republic found 500 000 155-mm ammunition and 300 000 122-mm shells, which can be delivered within a few weeks if the necessary funds are available. According to the Financial Times, Prague wants to raise $1.5 billion to pay for the ammunition.

Bloomberg sources reported that the Czech projectile project for Ukraine is almost fully funded. Arrangements mean that Ukraine could receive the ammunition within a few weeks, but delivery times depend on many factors, so they are approximate.