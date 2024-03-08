The Czech Republic collected money for the purchase of the first batch of artillery shells for Ukraine. Prague continues to look for partners

The Czech Republic, together with its partners, managed to raise funds for the purchase of the first batch of artillery shells for Ukraine. Itʼs about 300 thousand ammunition.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala.

"Many thanks to all the countries that have joined the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine so far. We have managed to raise enough money to buy the first batch of 300,000 artillery shells. However, our goal is to deliver much more! Our work and our help to Ukraine do not end here," Fiala wrote.

The Czech Republic continues to look for partners to further support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggressor.

In a comment to the Czech media, Fiala also noted that the countryʼs president made a mistake when he said that funds had already been collected for the purchase of 800 000 ammunition. In fact, it is only the first batch.

At the Munich Security Conference held in February, the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel assured: Prague has data that it is possible to provide Kyiv with 500 000 155 mm and 300 000 122 mm shells, if the necessary funding is obtained.

Germany, France, Lithuania, Latvia, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Norway agreed to participate in the initiative.