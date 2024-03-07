The Czech Republic collected the necessary amount for 800 000 shells for Ukraine

The President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel informed that Prague had collected all the necessary sums for the purchase of 800 000 shells for Ukraine outside the European Union (EU).

He announced this at a meeting with journalists, reports ČTK.

According to him, the next step is for the Czech government, which will conclude a memorandum and establish relations. The Czech Republic will then inform all contributing countries of the details and schedules of purchases and deliveries.

"I am glad that we can work with so many partners around the world to provide the necessary assistance [to Ukraine]. I can guarantee that hundreds of thousands of projectiles will be delivered this year," noted Petr Pavel.

And he added that 18 more countries will participate in the Czech initiative.

At the last Munich conference, the president of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel said that in cooperation with Canada and Denmark, the Czech Republic found 500 000 155-mm ammunition and 300 000 122-mm shells, which can be delivered within a few weeks if the necessary funds are available. According to the Financial Times, Prague planned to raise $1.5 billion to pay for the ammunition.