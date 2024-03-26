Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces: Defense forces hit the landing ship “Kostyantyn Olshansky” with a “Neptune” missile

The Armed Forces hit the large amphibious assault ship "Kostyantyn Olshansky" with a "Neptune" missile. The extent of the damage is being clarified, but the ship is now "disabled".
Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stated this on the air of the Freedom TV channel.
Subsequently, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine specified that the large amphibious assault ship "Kostyantyn Olshansky" was damaged on March 24 during a missile attack on Sevastopol. At the same time, the amphibious ships Yamal and Azov and the reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs were damaged.
So far, it cannot be said that all these ships have been destroyed. The extent of their damage is still being studied.
The Russians seized the ship "Kostyantin Olshansky" during the occupation of Crimea in 2014. For 9 years, it was disassembled for parts, and a year ago they decided to restore it. The Russians tried to pass this ship off as their restored amphibious assault ship "Minsk" or "Olenegorsky Mining", which the Ukrainian military had previously attacked.
Pletenchuk also confirmed the damage to the Russian reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs", but did not say the nature and extent of the damage. He only emphasized that the ship "cannot perform its functions and tasks" and needs repairs.
- The large landing ship "Kostyantyn Olshansky" can be used to install mine barriers, deliver humanitarian aid and evacuate the population from dangerous areas. It can also be used for military transport, provision of ships and parts of the fleet in distributed basing points.
- According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of March 26, 2024, during the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian troops destroyed 26 boats and ships, as well as the Rostov-on-Don submarine. This is if you do not take into account "Yamal", "Azov", "Kostyantyn Olshansky" and "Ivan Hurs", because they were not included in the statistics. The most significant destroyed target remains the missile cruiser "Moskva", which was the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. He was drowned on April 14, 2022. Before the war in the Black Sea, Russia had more than 70 ships.