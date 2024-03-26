Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces: Defense forces hit the landing ship “Kostyantyn Olshansky” with a “Neptune” missile

The Armed Forces hit the large amphibious assault ship "Kostyantyn Olshansky" with a "Neptune" missile. The extent of the damage is being clarified, but the ship is now "disabled".

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stated this on the air of the Freedom TV channel.

Subsequently, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine specified that the large amphibious assault ship "Kostyantyn Olshansky" was damaged on March 24 during a missile attack on Sevastopol. At the same time, the amphibious ships Yamal and Azov and the reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs were damaged.

So far, it cannot be said that all these ships have been destroyed. The extent of their damage is still being studied.

The Russians seized the ship "Kostyantin Olshansky" during the occupation of Crimea in 2014. For 9 years, it was disassembled for parts, and a year ago they decided to restore it. The Russians tried to pass this ship off as their restored amphibious assault ship "Minsk" or "Olenegorsky Mining", which the Ukrainian military had previously attacked.

Pletenchuk also confirmed the damage to the Russian reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs", but did not say the nature and extent of the damage. He only emphasized that the ship "cannot perform its functions and tasks" and needs repairs.