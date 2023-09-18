Photos of the consequences of the attack on the Rostov-on-Don submarine in Sevastopol have appeared

On September 13, the Russian amphibious assault ship "Minsk" and the submarine "Rostov-on-Don" were attacked at one of the ship repair enterprises in Sevastopol.

Osinters of the Conflict Intelligence Team received a photo of "Rostov-on-Don". They show holes and serious damage to the hull of the submarine. This indicates two strikes.

Probable sites of strikes on the Rostov-on-Don submarine. Conflict intelligence team