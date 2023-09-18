Photos of the consequences of the attack on the Rostov-on-Don submarine in Sevastopol have appeared

On September 13, the Russian amphibious assault ship "Minsk" and the submarine "Rostov-on-Don" were attacked at one of the ship repair enterprises in Sevastopol.
Osinters of the Conflict Intelligence Team received a photo of "Rostov-on-Don". They show holes and serious damage to the hull of the submarine. This indicates two strikes.
- On September 13, it became known about a night attack on the Ordzhonikidze ship repair plant in Sevastopol, when two vessels were damaged: the diesel-electric submarine "Rostov-on-Don" and the large amphibious assault ship "Minsk". Two people died, 26 were injured. Both vessels were in dry dock for repairs. The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Mykola Oleschuk confirmed that the attack on Sevastopol was carried out by Ukrainian aviation, and hinted at the operation of Storm Shadow missiles.