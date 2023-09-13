Russian media named the ships damaged during the attack on Sevastopol

On the night of September 13, occupied Sevastopol was attacked by cruise missiles and surface drones. Three missiles hit the target, most likely the Sevastopol Shipyard. Fires broke out there.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation informed the damage to two ships, and the Russian public specified that it was a diesel-electric submarine "Rostov-on-Don" and a large amphibious assault ship "Minsk". They were in dry dock for repairs.

Also, the Russian media write with reference to sources that the number of wounded has increased to 26 people, two have died.

OSINT analyst Def Mon, based on satellite images, came to the conclusion that as of the night of September 13, a large landing ship of project 775 ("Minsk" is exactly that) and a submarine, presumably of project 877/636 ("Rostov-on- Don belongs to project 636.6 "Varshavyanka").

Def Mon / Twitter

The photo published by the occupation governor of Sevastopol Razvozhaev shows that the large amphibious ship, most likely, received a hole in the port side near the superstructure. These ships were built in Poland, so it will be difficult or impossible to restore Minsk.