At night, explosions rang out in occupied Sevastopol. The result is damaged ships

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol and Moscow on the night of September 13, local publications and Russian media write.

Pillars of smoke and fire were visible in Sevastopol after the explosions. One of them is at the Sevastopol Marine Plant, where, according to the occupation governor Razvozhayev, 24 people were injured. Locals wrote that some had their windows blown out by the blast wave.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation informed that the Sevastopol Ship Repair Plant named after S. Ordzhonikidze was attacked with ten cruise missiles and surface drones. And they added that two ships were damaged due to the missiles hitting them. Air defense allegedly shot down seven cruise missiles and all unmanned boats.

Meanwhile, in Moscow, there were explosions near the Ostankino Tower. Thick smoke also appeared there. Neither Mayor Sobyanin nor the Russian Ministry of Defense have yet reacted to the night attack.