The Russians said they allegedly repelled drone attacks on Moscow and Sevastopol

On the night of August 10, several explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The Russians announced another drone attack on Sevastopol.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that 11 drones tried to attack Sevastopol: two of them were allegedly shot down, and 9 were hit by means of electronic warfare (EW).

The Russian ministry also confirmed the information of the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin about the alleged downing of two UAVs flying in the direction of Moscow at night.

Also, the Russians report that as a result of the drone attack on August 10, "there were no injuries or damage."