Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: During the attack on Sevastopol, the 3rd Russian ship “Ivan Hurs” could have been damaged

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that during the missile attack on Sevastopol on March 24, the Russian reconnaissance ship "Ivan Hurs" was probably damaged.
Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said on Radio Svoboda that the information is currently being clarified. Russian Telegram channels also write that two missiles could have hit “Ivan Khurs”, but this is not visible on previously published satellite images.
Pletenchuk also confirmed the defeat of two large amphibious ships — "Yamal" and "Azov". One of them "immediately went for repairs." Most likely, it is about “Yamal” dock landing ship. In the morning, Ukrainian intelligence noted that it was he who suffered critical damage.
Analysts of the "OSINT with Garbuz" project, after a careful study of the images, are inclined to the fact that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "did not deceive" — the “Azov” and “Yamal” air defense missile defense systems were indeed hit, it is difficult to see from the satellite. A similar situation was with the Askold missile boat, which was attacked with a missile in November 2023. At the time, satellite images showed no damage, but photos from locals confirmed its actual destruction.
- The reconnaissance ship "Ivan Hurs" is designed for communication and control of the fleet, conducting radio reconnaissance and electronic warfare. It also monitors enemy anti-missile defense systems. This is one of the most modern and rare ships of the Russian Federation. It was accepted into the fleet in 2018, and already in May 2023 it was attacked by Ukrainian naval drones.
- According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of March 25, 2024, during the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian troops destroyed 26 boats and ships, as well as the Rostov-on-Don submarine. This is if you do not take into account "Yamal", "Azov" and "Ivan Khurs". The most significant destroyed target remains the missile cruiser "Moskva", which was the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. It was sunk on April 14, 2022. Before the war in the Black Sea, Russia had more than 70 ships.