The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that during the missile attack on Sevastopol on March 24, the Russian reconnaissance ship "Ivan Hurs" was probably damaged.

Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said on Radio Svoboda that the information is currently being clarified. Russian Telegram channels also write that two missiles could have hit “Ivan Khurs”, but this is not visible on previously published satellite images.

Pletenchuk also confirmed the defeat of two large amphibious ships — "Yamal" and "Azov". One of them "immediately went for repairs." Most likely, it is about “Yamal” dock landing ship. In the morning, Ukrainian intelligence noted that it was he who suffered critical damage.

Analysts of the "OSINT with Garbuz" project, after a careful study of the images, are inclined to the fact that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "did not deceive" — the “Azov” and “Yamal” air defense missile defense systems were indeed hit, it is difficult to see from the satellite. A similar situation was with the Askold missile boat, which was attacked with a missile in November 2023. At the time, satellite images showed no damage, but photos from locals confirmed its actual destruction.