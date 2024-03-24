The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the successful attack on Sevastopol. Damaged ships “Yamal” and “Azov”

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the successful missile attack on Russian military facilities in occupied Sevastopol, which was carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the night of March 24.

Several infrastructure facilities of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, the main communications center, as well as large amphibious ships Yamal (156) and Azov (151) were affected. The General Staff does not disclose details.

The OSINTtechnical project wrote about at least three Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missiles that hit the main communications center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Military units of rocket launchers and the FSB are located in the area of the probable hit. There was also an attack on the oil depot in Gvardiysky, near Simferopol. A fire started there.

The extent of damage to the ships is unknown.

"Yamal" and "Azov" are large amphibious ships of the 775M project. The first became part of the Black Sea Fleet in 1988, and the second in 1990. The displacement of each ship is 4,080 tons, the length is 112.5 m, the width is 15 m. The standard crew is 87 people.

After the missile attack, the Commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, thanked the pilots and sailors for their successful combat work, but did not name the target of the strike.

The occupying authorities of Sevastopol announced that one person was killed and four were injured as a result of a rocket attack. According to the "governor" of the city Mykhailo Razvozhayev, the attack was repelled, but a fragment of one of the rockets fell on the house, killing a 65-year-old local resident.