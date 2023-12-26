The Air Force destroyed the large landing ship “Novocherkask” and 13 drones overnight

On the night of December 25-26, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the south-eastern direction with Shahed attack UAVs.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

There were a total of 19 drone launches from the districts of Balaklava (Crimea) and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation). Means of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 13 drones within Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyi regions. There were hits in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

In the Odesa region, the Russians targeted the open area of one of the infrastructure facilities, and a fire broke out there. In the Mykolaiv region, an industrial object was hit, which damaged warehouse buildings.

At the same time, around 2:30 a.m. on December 26, tactical aircraft of the Air Force attacked with cruise missiles the large landing ship (LLS) of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Novocherkask" in the Feodosia region.

The commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleschuk thanked the pilots and everyone involved for their work.

The Defense Forces of the South write that the LLS Novocherkask is a project 775 ship built for the USSR by socialist Poland from 1975 to 1991, taking into account the possibility of conducting operations in the ocean. Ukraine had the same ship "Kostyantyn Olshansky", it was captured by the Russian invaders in 2014. For the first time, Ukrainian troops tried to attack the LLS "Novocherkask" on March 24, 2022 in the port of temporarily occupied Berdyansk.