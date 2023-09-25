SSO: 62 occupiers were killed during the attack on the amphibious assault ship “Minsk”

62 Russian occupiers were killed during the attack on the large Russian amphibious assault ship "Minsk".

This was reported by the Special Operations Forces (SSO).

According to the SSO, the next day the ship was supposed to go on combat duty, so the personnel was on the ship during the attack.

The Navy states that the invadersʼ large amphibious assault ship damaged in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol cannot be repaired — both because of the specifics of the damage and because of its "quite respectable age".