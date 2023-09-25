SSO: 62 occupiers were killed during the attack on the amphibious assault ship “Minsk”

62 Russian occupiers were killed during the attack on the large Russian amphibious assault ship "Minsk".
This was reported by the Special Operations Forces (SSO).
According to the SSO, the next day the ship was supposed to go on combat duty, so the personnel was on the ship during the attack.
The Navy states that the invadersʼ large amphibious assault ship damaged in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol cannot be repaired — both because of the specifics of the damage and because of its "quite respectable age".
- A series of loud explosions rang out in Sevastopol on the night of September 13. In the morning, it became known about two ignition epicenters in the South Bay and one in Korabelna Bay. The Ministry of Defense of Russia said that the attack was carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly with ten cruise missiles and unmanned boats. The agency also confirmed damage to two Russian warships. The local authorities of Sevastopol reported 24 victims.
- Ukrainian intelligence said that a large amphibious assault ship and a submarine were damaged. The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Mykola Oleschuk confirmed that the attack on Sevastopol was carried out by Ukrainian aviation, and hinted at the operation of Storm Shadow missiles.