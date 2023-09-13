Intelligence confirmed damage to two ships in Sevastopol

The MDI representative Andriy Yusov in a comment to "Babel" confirmed the damage to two vessels during the night attack on the Sevastopol Maritime Plant.
According to him, we are talking about the diesel-electric submarine "Rostov-on-Don" and the large landing ship "Minsk".
"Ukrainian intelligence confirms damage to the large amphibious assault ship Minsk and the submarine Rostov-on-Don," Yusov noted.
- Previously, the Russian public and OSINT analysts wrote that both vessels were in dry dock for repairs. And it was clarified that the number of wounded increased to 26 people, two died.