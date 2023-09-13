Intelligence confirmed damage to two ships in Sevastopol

The MDI representative Andriy Yusov in a comment to "Babel" confirmed the damage to two vessels during the night attack on the Sevastopol Maritime Plant.

According to him, we are talking about the diesel-electric submarine "Rostov-on-Don" and the large landing ship "Minsk".

"Ukrainian intelligence confirms damage to the large amphibious assault ship Minsk and the submarine Rostov-on-Don," Yusov noted.