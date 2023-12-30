Russian media, with reference to the Black Sea Fleet, reported the death of 74 sailors of the “Novocherkassk”, but later deleted the news

74 Russian sailors were killed and another 27 were injured on board the Russian large landing ship "Novocherkask" due to an attack by cruise missiles.

Such data were published by the Russian editions "Novosti Sevastopol" and "Nezavisimoe televidenije Sevastopol" with reference to the information security department of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, but later the publications were deleted, Radio Svoboda writes.

They said that the head of the Russian Naval Forces, Mykola Yevmenov, proposed to announce a two-day mourning period in Feodosia.

The Russian publication Astra called the first estimated losses at the "Novocherkask" VDK. The day after the attack, December 27, Astra reported 33 missing sailors and 19 wounded. At the time of the attack, there were allegedly 77 sailors on the ship.

Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, spoke about the destruction of the crew together with the ship. The Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also claimed that there should have been a crew on the "Novocherkassk", since such ships do not stand empty even in ports. Its number was estimated as about 80 people.