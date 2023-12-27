The Ukrainian Navy believes that there was a crew on board the destroyed Russian ship “Novocherkask”

Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that the destroyed large landing ship "Novocherkask" should have had personnel on board, even when it was in port.

He said this on “Radio Svoboda”.

"A fairly large proportion of the crew was supposed to be on board, and the crew there is about 80 people. If we take into account this type of ship, then there could have been outsiders on it. There could not be without victims," the spokesman noted.

The result of the attack on the ship is still being clarified, as reconnaissance in the occupied territory is a difficult task.

Russian Astra, citing sources, wrote that after the attack on the "Novocherkask", 33 sailors are considered missing, 19 are wounded, and one is dead. There were allegedly 77 sailors on the ship at the time of the missile strike. The Agency newspaper wrote that there were at least two senior officers on board on the night of December 26.