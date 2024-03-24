Aviation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on Sevastopol and an oil depot in the Simferopol area

On the night of March 24, Ukrainian combat aircraft struck the occupied Sevastopol and an oil depot in the Simferopol area in the village of Gvardiyskyi.

Local channels, such as "Krymskiy Veter", reported that in Sevastopol there were hits on the main special communications center of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia at 1 Mykola Muzyky Street, as well as at the former headquarters of the Ukrainian Navy on Rudneva Street. Now there is a Russian military unit.

The OSINTtechnical project writes about at least three Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missiles that hit the main communications center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Military units of rocket launchers and the FSB are located in the area of the probable hit. The project also has information about hitting the oil depot in the village of Gvardiyskyi. A fire started there.

After the attack, the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, thanked the pilots and sailors for their successful combat work.

The occupying authorities of Sevastopol announced that one person was killed and four were injured as a result of a rocket attack. According to the "governor" of the city Mykhailo Razvozhayev, the attack was repelled, but a fragment of one of the rockets fell on the house, killing a 65-year-old local resident.