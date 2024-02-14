GUR showed the attack of Magura V5 drones on the Russian ship “Caesar Kunikov”. The ship is sinking

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (also known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed the attack of Magura V5 surface drones on the large assault ship "Caesar Kunikov".

The mission was carried out by the special unit Group 13, responsible for most of the recent attacks on Black Sea Fleet ships. The assault ship received critical holes on the left side and began to sink, as GUR informed. It happened near the city of Alupka.

The ship could accommodate 87 crew members and participated in wars against Georgia, Syria and Ukraine. GUR added that the Russian officer, after whom the ship was named, was killed exactly 81 years ago.

The spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated on “Radio Svoboda” that after the destruction of the “Caesar Kunikov” in the Black Sea, only five of the 13 ships of the Black Sea Fleet remain "in service".