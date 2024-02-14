The large Russian assault ship “Caesar Kunikov” sank due to an attack in the Black Sea

In Crimea, on the morning of February 14, explosions rang out in the Black Sea near the villages of Simeiz and Katsyveli in the south of the peninsula. Locals saw smoke from the sea and heard sounds similar to the detonation of ammunition. Russian aircraft also flew over the water area.

Citing intelligence sources, "Suspilne" wrote that it was an operation of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (also known as GUR). Its fighters attacked and sank the large Russian assault ship "Caesar Kunikov".

The Russians sent a search and rescue ship to search for the Russian assault ship.

Before that, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that Russian air defense had allegedly destroyed six drones over the Black Sea.

Subsequently, the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the General Staff confirmed the destruction of the assault ship.