Russiaʼs Defense Ministry has admitted that the cruiser “Moscow” sank. It was the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet

Russiaʼs Defense Ministry has admitted that the damaged cruiser "Moscow" sank while towing to Crimea. It was the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet.

This was reported by RIA Novosti.

It was stated that they tried to tow the ship to the port, but it sank due to the damage and storm conditions.

On the evening of April 13, it became known that the Ukrainian military fired "Neptune" missiles at the Russian cruiser "Moscow" of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. This is exactly the ship that was "sent" by the Ukrainian defenders of Snake Island. Russia also confirmed a fire on the ship, but, according to their version, this was due to the detonation of ammunition. In addition, it was stated that the entire crew was evacuated from the ship.