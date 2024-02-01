Special unit Group 13 sank the Russian missile boat “Ivanovets”

On the night of January 31 to February 1, 2024, soldiers of the special unit Group 13 of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the missile boat "Ivanovets" of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia.
This was reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (also known as GUR) and published a video of the attack.
The agency reports that the boat was on a raid on Lake Donuzlav in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Judging by the video, it was attacked by surface kamikaze drones. They took aim several times at the hull of the boat, after which it rolled to the stern and sank. The estimated cost of the boat is $60-70 million.
According to preliminary information, the search and rescue operation of the Russian occupiers was unsuccessful.
The Russian so-called warriors confirm with references to their sources that the boat sank. One of the hits was in the area of the P-270 Mosquito anti-ship missile launchers, after which they detonated.
- The missile boat "Ivanovets" of project 12411 "Molniya" is armed with an AK-176 gun, two anti-aircraft guns of 30 mm caliber AK-630M and four P-270 "Mosket" — these are supersonic cruise missiles with a warhead of 300 kg, capable beat for 250 km. The number of the crew of such a boat is 41 people.
- According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as of February 1, 2024, during the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian troops destroyed 24 boats and ships, including the Ivanovets and the Rostov-on-Don submarine. The most significant destroyed target remains the missile cruiser "Moskva", which was the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. It was sunk on April 14, 2022.