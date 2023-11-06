The Russian missile boat “Askold” cannot be repaired. A missile hit him

The Russian missile boat "Askold", which was stationed at the "Zaliv" plant in Kerch, received extremely serious damage. The OSINT-community in social networks is spreading a probable photo of the consequences of a missile attack on a ship.
Also, the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the same photo and stated that the ship cannot be repaired. In addition, a video of the probable moment of the rocket hitting Askold appeared on social networks.
- The Askold is a small Karakurt-type 22800 missile ship that can carry up to 8 Kalibr missiles.
- On November 4, the area of the shipbuilding plant in Kerch in the occupied Crimea was hit by a rocket attack. The local "authority" reported that an anti-aircraft missile allegedly went off in the area of the Butoma Shipyard in Kerch, and part of the fragments of the downed missiles fell on the territory of one of the dry docks.