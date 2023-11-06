The Russian missile boat “Askold” cannot be repaired. A missile hit him

The Russian missile boat "Askold", which was stationed at the "Zaliv" plant in Kerch, received extremely serious damage. The OSINT-community in social networks is spreading a probable photo of the consequences of a missile attack on a ship.

Also, the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the same photo and stated that the ship cannot be repaired. In addition, a video of the probable moment of the rocket hitting Askold appeared on social networks.