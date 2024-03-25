GUR: The Defense Forces critically damaged the Russian amphibious assault ship “Yamal”

The Armed Forces critically damaged the Russian amphibious assault ship "Yamal". The Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that a hole in the upper deck caused the ship to roll to starboard.

On the night of March 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck Russian military facilities in Crimea. In particular, they attacked the 13th ship repair plant of the Russian Navy in Sevastopol — “Yamal” was moored there.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the damage to “Yamal” is critical — the Russians are continuously pumping water out of it. "Yamal" took part in the annexation of Crimea, and from 2017 to 2023 it was under repair.

Other details of the attack on Russian military facilities are being clarified. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed earlier the attack on Russian military facilities in occupied Sevastopol — several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the main communications center, and large amphibious ships “Yamal” (156) and “Azov” (151) were affected.

OSINT specialists publish satellite photos of the locations of shipwrecks. They suggest that the Russian ships suffered minimal damage, but that the port was damaged by the attack of the Armed Forces. In particular, on the ship "Azov" you can see the likely site of damage.