Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces: The Russian ship “Olenegorsky miner” sunk by Ukraine is incapacitated

The large amphibious assault ship (AAS) "Olenegorsky Miner" assigned to the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy is currently incapacitated. On August 4, it was shot down by Ukrainian naval drones in Novorossiysk Bay.

The representative of the Navy of Ukraine, captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk told about this on August 7 on the air of the national telethon.

Pletenchuk explained that before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the AAS was transferred by the aggressor country to the waters of the Black Sea, because the occupiers planned to conduct amphibious operations on the southern coast of Ukraine. Now, after the strike of the surface drone, the Russians have lost it as a combat unit of their fleet.

"As a result, this "guest" from the far north found himself in such a state that he is now incapacitated. There is confidence that he will not return to the Northern Fleet," said the representative of the Armed Forces Navy.