Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces: The Russian ship “Olenegorsky miner” sunk by Ukraine is incapacitated

The large amphibious assault ship (AAS) "Olenegorsky Miner" assigned to the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy is currently incapacitated. On August 4, it was shot down by Ukrainian naval drones in Novorossiysk Bay.
The representative of the Navy of Ukraine, captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk told about this on August 7 on the air of the national telethon.
Pletenchuk explained that before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the AAS was transferred by the aggressor country to the waters of the Black Sea, because the occupiers planned to conduct amphibious operations on the southern coast of Ukraine. Now, after the strike of the surface drone, the Russians have lost it as a combat unit of their fleet.
"As a result, this "guest" from the far north found himself in such a state that he is now incapacitated. There is confidence that he will not return to the Northern Fleet," said the representative of the Armed Forces Navy.
- On the night of August 4, explosions rang out in Novorossiysk Bay, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced an attack on the naval base by two sea unmanned boats. The local authorities assured that there were no casualties or damage due to the attack, however, a video appeared on the network in which the large amphibious assault ship (AAS) "Olenegorsky Miner" tilted to one side and they are trying to tow it to the shore.
- The Russians are trying to repair the ship, but the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine predicted that it would be difficult for the occupiers to restore the Olenegorsky Miner. The Russian AAS was attacked using a Ukrainian-made MAGURA V5 marine drone.
- This is not the first successful SBU special operation using surface drones. The head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk informed that the attack on Russian ships in the Sevastopol Bay in October 2022 and the recent bombing of the Crimean bridge were the work of the Security Service.