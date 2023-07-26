Ukraine presented its MAGURA V5 surface drone at a defense exhibition in Turkey

Ukraine presented the new MAGURA V5 surface drone at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2023) in Turkey.

"Industrial Portal" writes about it.

MAGURA V5 stands for Marine Autonomous Security Unmanned Robotic Device. It is a multi-purpose unmanned surface ship of the new generation. It was presented by the state enterprise "SpetsTechnoExport".

The drone is capable of reconnaissance, patrolling, search and rescue, mine countermeasures, naval protection and combat missions.

Its length is 5.5 m, and its width is 1.5 m. The maximum speed reaches more than 77 kmph. The device can carry up to 320 kg of load and work within a radius of 830 km.