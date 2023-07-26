Ukraine presented its MAGURA V5 surface drone at a defense exhibition in Turkey

Ukraine presented the new MAGURA V5 surface drone at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2023) in Turkey.
"Industrial Portal" writes about it.
MAGURA V5 stands for Marine Autonomous Security Unmanned Robotic Device. It is a multi-purpose unmanned surface ship of the new generation. It was presented by the state enterprise "SpetsTechnoExport".
The drone is capable of reconnaissance, patrolling, search and rescue, mine countermeasures, naval protection and combat missions.
Its length is 5.5 m, and its width is 1.5 m. The maximum speed reaches more than 77 kmph. The device can carry up to 320 kg of load and work within a radius of 830 km.
- Ukraine already uses surface drones for attacks. On November 11, 2022, the Ministry of Digital Transformation officially launched a fundraising campaign for such drones. This happened after the attack on the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea on October 29.
- In a comment to "Babel", the Ministry of Statistics informed that they are contracting drones from a classified Ukrainian manufacturer. The development itself is also secret. The agency added that such naval drones can conduct long-range reconnaissance, escort and support warships, escort merchant ships, and also adjust fire and carry out independent attacks.