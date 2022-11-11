On the UNITED24 platform, the assembly of a fleet of naval combat drones has begun

Ukraine has started fundraising for a fleet of naval combat drones through the UNITED24 platform.

This is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

The department stated that the main task of the future unmanned fleet is to protect the waters of Ukrainian seas and cities from Russian ships that launch cruise missiles.

"Marine drones have already shown an impressive result at the front — they attacked the Russian fleet in Sevastopol and hit three Russian ships. This is the first naval attack in history that was carried out exclusively by unmanned means,” the agency added.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine also noted that President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the formation of a special naval fleet. Ukraine needs 100 maritime drones. The cost of one is 10 million hryvnias. It is planned to collect funds for 10 unmanned surface vehicles in one day.

The ministry does not specify the name of the drones, but in its video it uses footage of a drone attack on a ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on October 29.

What kind of drones are these?

In a comment to Babel, the Ministry of Digital Transformationʼs representative said that they are contracting drones from a classified Ukrainian manufacturer. The development itself is also secret. The agency added that these naval drones can conduct long-range reconnaissance, escort and support warships, escort merchant vessels, and also adjust fire and conduct independent attacks.

At 15:35, Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced that UAH 10 million for the first marine drone had already been collected. The vessel will be called Kherson.