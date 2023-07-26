The head of SBU officially confirmed that the Crimean bridge was blown up by the special service

The head of the Security Service (SBU) of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk admitted that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the bombing of the Crimean bridge.

Malyuk said that from the first days of the full-scale invasion, "SBU employees are destroying the enemy in the hottest spots and are doing everything to liberate Ukrainian land as soon as possible."

"The destruction of the Crimean bridge is one of our achievements," the head of SBU noted.

He thanked SBU employees for their work and wished that the number of their combat sorties corresponded to the number of returns to the places of deployment.

The head of SBU also presented a stamp dedicated to the activities of the special service and its contribution to the defense of the country.

"I am convinced that the unique special operations conducted by SBU will become subjects for new brands," Malyuk added.

On July 26, "Ukrposhta" launched the final stamp in the "Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine" series — "Security Service of Ukraine".