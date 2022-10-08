A fire broke out on the Crimean Bridge — traffic was blocked

A large-scale fire broke out on the Crimean Bridge, which connects Russia and the occupied Crimea — a fuel tank is burning there. Traffic on the bridge is suspended.

This was reported by the Kremlinʼs RIA Novosti with reference to the "authorities" of the occupied peninsula.

According to preliminary data, a fuel tank is on fire on one of the sections of the Crimean Bridge, but the navigable arches are not damaged.

The bridge across the Kerch Strait was opened in May 2018, and a year later Russia launched a railway connection with it. From the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Ukraine, they began to discuss the idea of destroying this bridge, because it is through it that Russia transfers reinforcements to its army.