The General Staff announced that the Russians had lost another 770 soldiers. There were 57 clashes at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces named the approximate losses of the Russians as of March 26 and spoke about the current situation at the front. During the past day, 57 combat clashes took place.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack near Ivanivka, in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, 15 attacks by Russian troops were repulsed near Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region, as well as near Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, and Vesely in the northern Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, 4 Russian attacks near Klishchiivka were repulsed, and another 4 attacks were repelled in the Avdiiv direction near Berdychi and Pervomaisky, Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivsk direction, the Defense Forces are restraining the enemy near Novomykhailivka. There, the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 22 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian troops attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 4 times in the areas of Staromayorskyi in Donetsk region, southwestern Biloghirya and northwestern Verbovoy in Zaporizhzhia.

During the past day, the Russians did not storm the positions in the Kherson direction, but they do not abandon their intentions to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper.

Russian losses per day

According to the General Staff, over the past day (March 25) the occupiers lost an estimated 770 soldiers (killed and wounded), 6 tanks, 24 armored vehicles, 27 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, one anti-aircraft vehicle, 14 drones, 4 cruise missiles, 44 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment. The total losses of the Russians during the full-scale invasion are as follows: