Overnight, air defense shot down all 12 drones launched by the Russians

On the night of March 26, air defense forces shot down 12 of 12 Shahed drones launched by Russian troops over Ukraine. Drones were shot down within Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The Russians also launched two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the direction of the Donetsk region.

Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, reported that at least eight Shaheds were destroyed over the region at night. One of the drones fell near a non-residential building in Kharkiv, there were no casualties.