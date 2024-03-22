Financial Times: The US urges Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure

The US allegedly called on Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, as this could raise global oil prices and provoke attacks on Ukrainian energy in response.

This was reported by the Financial Times (FT)with reference to three sources.

According to the interlocutors, requests-warnings from Washington were repeatedly sent to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR).

The White House has grown increasingly frustrated with "brazen" Ukrainian drone attacks that have hit refineries, terminals, depots and storage facilities across western Russia, damaging its oil production capacity, one source said.

The USA is also concerned that in response to further attacks by Ukraine on Russian facilities, the Russian Federation may attack the energy infrastructure important for Western countries. In particular, this is the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which transports oil from Kazakhstan through Russia to the world market.

A representative of the National Security Council said that the US "does not encourage and does not allow attacks inside Russia."

Former CIA analyst Helima Croft recently noted that Ukraine has shown it can strike most of the oil and gas infrastructure in western Russia, putting about 60% of the countryʼs exports at risk.