In Russia, an oil facility caught fire again — this time in the Krasnodar region

On the night of March 17, Russia was again attacked by drones. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the alleged downing of 35 drones in the Moscow, Belgorod, Kaluga, Oryol, Rostov, Yaroslavl, Kursk regions and the Krasnodar region.

In the Krasnodar region, an oil refinery in Slovyansk-na-Kuban was hit by drones. A fire broke out at the factory. The local authorities said that this was apparently the result of the fall of the UAV. After the attack, one person died, but from a heart attack.

This oil refinery "Slovyansk ECO" is one of the five largest oil refining companies in the Krasnodar Territory. The enterprise includes oil refining facilities, storage tanks for raw materials and finished products, its own railway tracks and overpasses for draining and pouring.