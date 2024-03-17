In Russia, an oil facility caught fire again — this time in the Krasnodar region

On the night of March 17, Russia was again attacked by drones. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the alleged downing of 35 drones in the Moscow, Belgorod, Kaluga, Oryol, Rostov, Yaroslavl, Kursk regions and the Krasnodar region.
In the Krasnodar region, an oil refinery in Slovyansk-na-Kuban was hit by drones. A fire broke out at the factory. The local authorities said that this was apparently the result of the fall of the UAV. After the attack, one person died, but from a heart attack.
This oil refinery "Slovyansk ECO" is one of the five largest oil refining companies in the Krasnodar Territory. The enterprise includes oil refining facilities, storage tanks for raw materials and finished products, its own railway tracks and overpasses for draining and pouring.
- This is the second time that a Russian oil facility has been hit by an unmanned aerial vehicle, due to which oil processing in Russia is reduced. In particular, on March 13 in Ryazan, Russia, an oil refinery caught fire after a drone attack. Before that, drones attacked a refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region and an oil depot in Oryol. At the same time, the oil refinery of the Lukoil company in the Nizhny Novgorod region lost part of its capacity due to the attack.
- There were also attacks on the oil depot in Klyntsy, Bryansk region, the Rosneft oil refinery in Tuapse, the oil terminal in Ust-Luz, and the Slavnafta-YANOS oil refinery in Yaroslavl. Also, on February 3 , drones attacked Volgograd Lukoil. Against this background, the exchange prices for gasoline AI-92 and AI-95, as well as for summer diesel fuel, have increased by 8-23% since the beginning of the year.
- Oil refining in the Russian Federation is also decreasing, as Russian plants suffer losses due to Ukrainian drone attacks.