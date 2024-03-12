The Russian oil refinery Lukoil stopped work after the drone attack

At the Lukoil oil refinery (NORSI) in the Russian city of Kstovo, the primary AVT-6 oil processing unit failed as a result of a drone strike. Its capacity is about 53% of the processing of the entire enterprise.

This was reported by the Reuters agency with reference to two sources in the industry and the press service of Lukoil.

NORSI is the fourth largest Russian oil refining enterprise. After several accidents in December and January, it already limited the output of gasoline, but gradually resumed production.

In 2023, NORSI processed 15.8 million tons of oil, producing 4.9 million tons of automobile gasoline, 5.6 million tons of diesel fuel, 2.3 million tons of fuel oil, and 0.8 million tons of aviation gas.

Also, after the drone attack, the facility of the fuel and energy complex in the Orlovsky region caught fire, the governor of the region Andriy Klychkov informed.