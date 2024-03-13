An oil refinery caught fire after a drone attack in Ryazan, Russia

On the morning of March 13, drones attacked the local oil plant AO "Ryazanneftoprodukt" in Ryazan, Russia. A fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise, two people were injured. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation informed that Russian air defense systems shot down or intercepted 58 drones over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Leningrad and Ryazan regions.

According to channel 112, one of the drones hit a facility for the primary processing of petroleum products. The area of the fire, according to various sources, is "100-200 square meters."

The local governor confirmed that the fire at the oil plant started due to a drone attack. The governor of the Leningrad region reported that another drone was shot down on approach to the KINEF oil refinery in the Kirishsky district. According to him, there is no destruction.