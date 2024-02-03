Drones attacked the largest oil refinery in southern Russia

Drones attacked Lukoil, the largest producer of petroleum products in the Southern Federal District of the Russian Federation. According to local residents, there were two explosions: the first at 04:23, the second about half an hour later. The fire was extinguished for about three hours, reported V1.RU | News of Volgograd.

Governor Andriy Bocharov later announced that the drone attack was repelled in two districts of the region.

"As a result of the fall of the downed UAV, a fire broke out at the Volgograd Oil Refinery. The fire and rescue forces quickly started work, the fire was quickly localized, and the open burning was eliminated. There are no victims," he said.