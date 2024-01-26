One of Russiaʼs largest oil refineries was stopped in Tuapse after a drone attack

The only oil refinery on the Black Sea coast of the Russian Federation stopped the processing of oil and the release of oil products after an attack by Ukrainian drones on the night of January 25.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to sources.

The Rosneft oil refinery in Tuapse is one of the ten largest in the country — up to 9 million tons of raw materials are processed there every year.

As a result of the attack, the vacuum unit at the enterprise burned down, so the plant will not be able to quickly resume production. Sources of the agency report that the repairs will last at least until the end of February — the beginning of March.