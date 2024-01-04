Belgium will send two F-16 fighters to Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots

Belgium will send two F-16 fighters to Denmark and almost 50 specialists to participate in the training of Ukrainian pilots on these planes.

This was reported by the Belgian public broadcaster RTBF with reference to official information from the Ministry of Defense of Belgium.

Two Belgian F-16B aircraft will be stationed at Skidstrup Air Base in Denmark from March to September, for two eight-week periods. The training will include training not only pilots, but also Ukrainian engineers and mission planners.

This training mission is part of the "F-16 coalition", which is joined by 13 countries, including Belgium, under the leadership of Denmark, the Netherlands and the United States.

Earlier, Norway announced sending its fighter jets to Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots. The Norwegian Air Force has replaced its own F-16s with new F-35s.

Training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16

Ukraine expects more than 70 American F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands (42 machines, some of which are training), Denmark (19 units), Norway (the number is not announced) and Belgium (the transfer of several units has been announced). In September, it became known that the Swedish authorities are considering transferring Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighters to Ukraine in the future.

Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel are already undergoing training in Denmark, Great Britain and the USA. France, Belgium and Canada also agreed to participate in the preparation. An educational center for the training of F-16 pilots was opened in Romania, where Ukrainians will also study.

On November 20, the delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine at a conference in Copenhagen presented to the Western allies the concept of a new special structure for the integration of F-16 fighters into the general system of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal wrote that Ukrainian pilots can start using the F-16 in combat as early as February 2024, i.e. this winter, provided there are no delays in deliveries.

On December 26, 2023, the first Ukrainian pilots completed their training in Great Britain. Now they are learning to fly F-16 fighter jets in Denmark.