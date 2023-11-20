The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine presented the concept of a special structure for the integration of F-16 fighters

At the conference in Copenhagen, the delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine presented to the Western allies the concept of a new special structure at the department for the integration of F-16 fighters into the general system of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Pavlyuk.

Pavlyuk noted that the integration program will consist of two stages — "fast track" until the end of 2024 and "scaling".

The main areas of work will be:

support and development of airfield infrastructure;

comprehensive protection of airfield infrastructure, including air defense;

selection and training of pilots and other aviation personnel;

aircraft life cycle support and logistical support;

international communication and other legal, financial, security and administrative functions.

Pavlyuk emphasized that evaluation of airfields for F-16 is already underway in Ukraine, and the first Ukrainian pilots and technicians are undergoing training on these fighters.