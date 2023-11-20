The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine presented the concept of a special structure for the integration of F-16 fighters

At the conference in Copenhagen, the delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine presented to the Western allies the concept of a new special structure at the department for the integration of F-16 fighters into the general system of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Pavlyuk.
Pavlyuk noted that the integration program will consist of two stages — "fast track" until the end of 2024 and "scaling".
The main areas of work will be:
- support and development of airfield infrastructure;
- comprehensive protection of airfield infrastructure, including air defense;
- selection and training of pilots and other aviation personnel;
- aircraft life cycle support and logistical support;
- international communication and other legal, financial, security and administrative functions.
Pavlyuk emphasized that evaluation of airfields for F-16 is already underway in Ukraine, and the first Ukrainian pilots and technicians are undergoing training on these fighters.
- Four countries have agreed to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine — Denmark (19 aircraft), the Netherlands (42 vehicles, some of which are training), Norway (the number is not announced) and Belgium ( the transfer of several units has been announced ). Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel are already undergoing training in Denmark, Great Britain and the USA. France, Belgium and Canada also agreed to participate in the preparation. A training center for F-16 pilots was opened in Romania, where Ukrainians will also study.
- It is expected that experienced Ukrainian pilots will be able to complete training on the F-16 in three months. In September of this year, The Wall Street Journal wrote that Ukrainian pilots could start using the F-16 in combat as early as February 2024, that is, this winter — provided there are no delays in deliveries.