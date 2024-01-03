News

Norway will send two F-16 fighters to Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots

Oleksandra Opanasenko
Norway will send two F-16 fighters to Denmark to contribute to the training of Ukrainian pilots.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Norway, Bjorn Aril Gram, Reuters reports.

According to him, Norway has already sent 10 instructors to Denmark to help train Ukrainian pilots. The Norwegian Air Force has replaced its own F-16s with new F-35s.