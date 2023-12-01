”Nova Post” opened a third branch in the Czech Republic

"Nova Post" opened its third branch in the Czech Republic — in the city of Brno. Next year, the company plans to open in four more Czech cities — Pilsen, Ostrava, Liberec and Cesky Budejovice.

This is stated in the press release provided to Babel.

Customers can send and receive documents and parcels up to 30 kg from Ukraine. The delivery time to Ukraine is from five days.

Courier delivery and address pick-up of cargo up to 1 000 kg are also available, i.e. the courier of Czech "Nova Post" will pick up the shipment from any address in the country, where it is convenient for the client, and at the specified time.

The branch is open every day at the address Trnitá, 491/5, 602 00. During the six months of operation in the Czech Republic, the company delivered 30 000 shipments.