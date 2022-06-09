The war. Russian army has occupied over 90% of Luhansk Oblast, most of Sievierodonetsk is under its control. Norway gives Ukraine 22 M109 self-propelled artillery units. Day 106: live coverage

The Russian army has occupied over 90% of Luhansk Oblast, most of Sievierodonetsk is under the occupiers' control, heavy fighting is ongoing. Zelensky says that the battle for this city will define the fate of Donbas in this war. On the frontline in Zaporizhzhia Oblast an exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers took place. Ukraine got 50 bodies, 37 of them belong to Azovstal defenders. Ukrainian court banned Opposition Bloc, a pro-Russian political party. Canada imposed new sanctions on Russia, and Norway sent Ukraine 22 self-propelled artillery units M109. Follow the key events of the 104th day of war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on June 8).