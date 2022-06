In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on the front line, the bodies of the dead military were exchanged between Ukraine and Russia according to the "50 to 50" formula.

This was reported on June 8 by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Occupied Territories.

Of our 50 Ukrainian military, 37 are Azovstal defenders.

Before that, the bodies were exchanged on June 4, according to the formula"160 for 160".