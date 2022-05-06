Ukraine has released 41 more of its citizens from captivity

Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced another exchange of prisoners with Russia.
She wrote about this in the Telegram.
"Another exchange of prisoners took place. 41 people were returned, including 11 women. 28 military and 13 civilians are returning home," she said.
Vereshchuk also said that among those released was the dean of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.
- On Friday, the Security Service said that since the beginning of the war, 9 exchanges have been carried out with the help of special services and 324 of our prisoners have been returned to Ukraine.
- On April 28, Vereshchuk announced that Ukraine had released another 45 of its citizens from captivity.