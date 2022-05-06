Ukraine has released 41 more of its citizens from captivity

Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced another exchange of prisoners with Russia.

She wrote about this in the Telegram.

"Another exchange of prisoners took place. 41 people were returned, including 11 women. 28 military and 13 civilians are returning home," she said.

Vereshchuk also said that among those released was the dean of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.