Luhansk oblast is occupied by more than 90%, fighting continues on the streets of Sievierodonetsk. Lysychansk is completely under the control of Ukraine

More than 90% of Luhansk oblast is temporarily occupied by Russia. Fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk is completely under the control of the Ukrainian authorities. Part of the territory of the Hirske Community is occupied by Russia, the other is controlled by Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk oblast military administration Serhiy Haidai on the air of the national telethon.

Gaidai spoke about the situation in Severodonetsk now. According to him, today there is no threat to the environment. The situation is difficult, but it is completely controlled by Ukrainian troops.

"The city of Sievierodonetsk is quite small — a square of 4 by 4 kilometers. And even the control or release of some streets is a normal percentage. As for Promka, our defenders are holding it, but the fighting is not just in the industrial zone, and the fighting is in the city of Sievierodonetsk," he said.

According to Haidai, most of Sievierodonetsk is currently controlled by the Russians, but things are not as they were in Mariupol, when fighting on Azovstal took place directly on the plantʼs territory.

"Here the Russians are shelling everything, they are destroying all the houses in Sievierodonetsk — both with tanks and artillery. They are also shelling the industrial zone, but the fighting is taking place on the streets of Sievierodonetsk," the head of the oblast military administration said.

Haidai also spoke about the current situation in Lysychansk.

"Lysychansk is completely under the control of Ukraine, but it is also being shelled. The Russian army is deliberately shelling hospitals and humanitarian aid centers, and our center has been completely destroyed. "There are just chaotic shelling, "arrivals" to residential buildings," he said.

The head of the Luhansk oblast military administration added that the Russians were firing large calibers, so the destruction was huge.