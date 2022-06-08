Canada has imposed more anti-Russian sanctions

Canada has imposed another package of anti-Russian sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. Restrictions will affect bans on the export of 28 services that are vital to the oil, gas, and chemical industries. These are technical, managerial, accounting, and advertising services.

The government announced new sanctions on Wednesday, June 8.

Thus, the ban on exports of oil, gas, and chemical services is aimed at the industry, which accounts for about 50% of Russiaʼs budget revenues.

"The measures announced today are putting additional pressure on President Putin to withdraw his troops from Ukrainian territory immediately. Canada is adamant in its belief that Ukrainians deserve to live in peace, and begs the Russian leadership to end this senseless war," said Melanie Jolie, Canadaʼs foreign minister.