The war. Ukraine has signed the biggest weapon contract with Poland, Russia has handed over the bodies of fallen defenders of the Azovstal plant and continues the shelling of Kharkiv Oblast. Day 105: live coverage

Ukraine and Poland have signed the biggest weapon contract in 30 years regarding the sale of Polish Krab self-propelled howitzers. Ukraine also managed to return home the bodies of 210 service members, most of whom were Azovstal defenders. Meanwhile, the Russian army continues the shelling of Kharkiv Oblast. It killed at least three people on June 7. Follow the key events of the 105th day of the war in Babel live coverage (you can read what happened on June 7 here ).