Kharkiv oblast under fire: at least three people have been killed in the oblast today

Today, Russian troops have continued massive shelling of Kharkiv and the oblast.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv oblast military administration Oleh Syniehubov.

According to him, today the Russians fired from artillery at Kharkiv, as well as the villages of Cherkaska Lozova, Slatine in the Kharkiv district and Korobochkine in the Chuhuiv district.

According to preliminary reports, at least three people were killed. At least six more were injured. The scale of the destruction and the final number of victims are still being determined.

Oleh Sinegubov warned residents of the oblast that the shelling may continue today. So, being on the streets now is very dangerous.