Russian troops fired on Kharkiv today, killing one person and wounding three others

This afternoon, the Russian army fired on Kharkiv. One person was killed and three others were injured, according to preliminary reports.

This was stated by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on the national telethon.

"One of the residential areas of Kharkiv has just been shelled. Unfortunately, there is one person who died, and so far we have information about three wounded, "the mayor said.

According to the mayor, the daily shelling of Kharkiv does not stop, the aggressor constantly keeps the cityʼs residents in tension. Terekhov also noted that rescuers are working at the site of the shelling.