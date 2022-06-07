Ukraine and Poland have signed the largest arms deal in 30 years

The Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, said that his country had signed one of the largest arms contracts with Ukraine in 30 years.

This was reported by the Office of the Prime Minister of Poland.

"Now we are signing one of the largest arms contracts in the last three decades — the sale of weapons to Ukrainians in Ukraine. This weapon is well-tested, and today we know that it will be very important on the battlefield," the Moravetsky agency was quoted as saying.

He also said that it was about the sale of self-propelled artillery Krab.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Sasin also noted that the contract is a record for Poland — it costs more than 2.7 billion zlotys. Thatʼs about $650 million.